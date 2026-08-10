Elizabeth Smart to Host ‘Survivor Files’ True Crime Podcast With iHeart

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Elizabeth Smart has shared her story in a number of various projects before, and now she’s ready to be a platform for other survivors to share theirs.

Starting next Monday, the kidnapping survivor will host the “Survivor Files” podcast, where “survivors of abductions, home invasions, assaults and other traumatic events” will discuss their experiences, while also breaking down the “lifelong process of healing, justice and reclaiming what violence nearly took away.”

“I’m so excited and proud to team up with iHeart and Marwar Junction to launch ‘The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart,’” Smart shared in a Monday statement. “My hope is to honor the extraordinary strength, resilience, hope and courage of survivors. Each of our stories are unique, but so many share a common thread: the strength to keep moving forward in the face of hell. I want this podcast to remind people that we are more than what we experience – and that we are so much stronger than we believed.”

“Elizabeth’s voice has become synonymous with resilience, hope and survivor advocacy,” iHeartPodcasts President Will Pearson added. “Through ‘The Survivor Files,’ she brings a deeply personal perspective to stories that deserve to be told with compassion. We’re excited to partner with Elizabeth and Marwar Junction Productions on a series that expands the true crime genre in such a personal and meaningful way.”

“We are honored Elizabeth asked us to help her launch this important podcast,” Marwar Junction Productions’ Joseph Freed echoed. “These stories have never been more important, and Elizabeth brings them to life with authenticity and care.”

Smart became a household name in 2002 when she was abducted from her Salt Lake City home and held captive for nine months at just 14 years old. She has since become an activist and advocate, sharing her story in memoirs and as a producer for Lifetime.

“The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart” debuts Aug. 17 with iHeartPodcasts.