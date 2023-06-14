The Lifetime channel has extended its partnership with child safety activist Elizabeth Smart with the green light to produce a new film entitled “Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story.”

This new film comes after Lifetime’s success with “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story,” a thriller movie based on the true crime story of Kara Robinson, who was abducted by serial killer Richard Evonitz. “Abducted by My Teacher” will tell the story of Elizabeth Thomas, who was groomed and kidnapped at the age of 15 by her high school teacher.

The movie is set to star Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) and Summer Howell (“Harland Manor”), and it will premiere on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8p/7c.

After the movie concludes, Lifetime will air documentary special “Beyond the Headlines: The Elizabeth Thomas Story with Elizabeth Smart.” The one-hour special — produced by Marwar Junction Productions — will feature Thomas in the first sit-down interview she’s had in five years, during which she will open up about the details of her abduction, her survival and the trauma she has from the experience.

“Abducted by My Teacher” is executive produced by Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley of Marwar Junction Productions, Howard Braunstein and Elizabeth Smart. Other film producers include Juliette Hagopian of ET MB Films inc. Shawn Linden served as director while Kristine Huntley penned the script.

Michael Fishman is represented by Innovative Artists, and Howell is represented by Link Entertainment and Characters Talent Agency.