Emma Corrin Is a Gen Z Detective in First Look at FX’s ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ (Photos)

FX has released the first images for its upcoming limited series “A Murder at the End of the World,” which will premiere exclusively on Hulu in August.

The seven-episode murder mystery, formerly known as “Retreat,” follows a Gen-Z amateur sleuth and tech savvy hacker named Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), who is invited along with eight other guests to a remote and isolated compound owned by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen).

In addition to Corrin and Owen, the series stars Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

Emma Corrin and Harris Dickinson in “A Murder at the End of the World” 2 (Photo courtesy of Christopher Saunders/FX) Emma Corrin in A Murder at the End of the World 1 (Photo courtesy of Christopher Saunders/FX)

The series, which is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah, is created and directed by Marling and Zal Batmanglij. The pair serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Sperling (“Transparent”), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga.