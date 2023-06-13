The official trailer for “Foundation” Season 2 is finally here, and it’s clear the Second Crisis is imminent.

“I have dreams sometimes about things that will happen, and I wake up terrified,” Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) says in the trailer for the upcoming season. “Despair, death, destruction — this is even bigger than the last crisis.”

“An empire breathes respect — it requires it for its life,” Lee Pace’s Brother Day warns as conflict heats up between the groups. “The Foundation is a threat to me. I will look at them in the eye and reclaim what is ours.”

Llobell, Pace, Jared Harris and Leah Harvey lead the second installment of the Apple TV+ sci-fi adaptation, whose 10-episode second season is slated for release on Friday, July 14.

The official logline for “Foundation” Season 2 is as follows: “More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in ‘Foundation’ season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.”

Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann will return for the series’ sophomore season, as Season 2 introduces a slew of new faces, including Isabella Laughland (“Brother Constant”), Kulvinder Ghir (“Poly Verisof”), Ella-Rae Smith (“Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion”), Holt McCallany (“Warden Jaegger Fount”), Rachel House (“Tellem Bond”), Nimrat Kaur (“Yanna Seldon”), Ben Daniels (“Bel Riose”) and Dimitri Leonidas (“Hober Mallow”).

Hailing from Skydance Television and based on Isaac Asimov’s novels, “Foundation” is led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer. Additional EPs for the series include Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov and Marcy Ross.

“Foundation” Season 2 premieres Friday, July 14 on Apple TV+ with its first episode, with subsequent episodes dropping Fridays through September 15.