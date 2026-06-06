Erika Kirk’s TPUSA Speech Interrupted by Heckler Claiming She ‘Protects Pedophiles’ | Video

Erika Kirk’s speech at Turning Point USA’s Women’s Leadership Summit was briefly derailed after a heckler interrupted her address to accuse her of protecting pedophiles.

The widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk gave a 17-minute speech at Friday’s event, where she touched on topics of faith, conservative values and more. However, about 11 minutes into her address, a heckler disrupted the event by shouting out more than once, “Erika Kirk protects pedophiles.”

As Kirk, the current CEO for TPUSA, scoffed at the remark, attendees at the Women’s Leadership Summit called on the heckler to “go away” and to “get out of here.” Others in the crowd began booing the heckler.

Kirk stood silently for a fews beats before continuing on with her speech, seemingly altering her remarks to make a dig at the disruptive attendee: “It’s important to remember that happiness comes and goes and I pray that you find it.”

Kirk’s supporters erupted into a round of applause and a standing ovation over this comment, prompting the the conservative commentator to state: “Love you guys. That’s an important moment because that just showed duty to faithfulness gives life meaning. “

“And we must pray for our enemies and those that do not feel like their life has meaning. And that’s a perfect example of that,” she continued. “A perfect example. You pray for your enemies. You pray for those that persecute you.”

Though, Kirk noted the heckler was “not the enemy,” adding, “We know who the real enemy is.”

A representative for TPUSA did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

While the heckler didn’t name names with their callout during Kirk’s address, the TPUSA CEO has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct in the Epstein files.

After Trump was mentioned thousands of times in the files, the DOJ stated in December that the “documents contain[ed] untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” adding, “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”