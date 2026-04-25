Evan Rachel Wood Says She’s ‘Followed by Cars’ Years After Marilyn Manson Allegations

Evan Rachel Wood is still “followed by cars” and has “phishing attempts on [her] computer” years after she accused ex Marilyn Manson of sexually abusing and grooming her as a teenager. Manson, who was born Brian Warner, previously denied Wood’s allegations.

The actress opened up about the allegations and her past relationship with Manson in an interview with The Times of London published Friday. She first publicly shared the accusations against Manson on Instagram in 2021, but was unable to press charges due to the statute of limitations.

Wood told The Times that Manson “controlled when I slept, what I wore and when I ate. He would have his assistants follow me around and send him photos of what I was doing so he knew where I was.”

She also claimed he had plenty of support. “His circle, his sphere, it operated very much like a cult,” Wood, who participated in the new documentary “The Narcissist’s Playbook,” said. “You’re up against an entire system — which makes it twice as hard to leave and twice as scary to speak out.”

Some of that sphere attempted to blackmail her, she alleged in the new interview. Though the pair broke up 15 years ago, she said that, “I still get followed by cars. I still have phishing attempts on my computer. I still have numbers calling me over and over again.” A representative for Manson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote in a statement on Instagram in 2021. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

He responded to her allegations at the time, noting in a statement, “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Wood and Manson met when she was 18 and he was in his late 30s. The pair dated on and off from 2006 and 2011, notably getting engaged in 2010.

Wood testified before Congress in 2018 in support of the passage of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights in all 50 states. “My self-esteem and spirit were broken,” Wood said, years before naming Manson as her alleged abuser. “I was deeply terrified and that fear lives with me to this day. What makes me more hurt and more angry than the actual rape and abuse itself, was that piece of me that was stolen, which altered the course of my life.”