Frankie Muniz Hospitalized Following Race Car Crash at Daytona

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Frankie Muniz has been hospitalized following a race car crash in Daytona.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Muniz was rushed to a Florida hospital after he crashed his race car during a practice lap at the Daytona International Speedway for a Veteran’s Day event. The practice lap was in the lead-up to the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic that the “Malcolm in the Middle” alum was competing in as a part of Team Air Force.

Muniz’s racing team posted on social media that he was rushed to the hospital “for further evaluation and is awake and alert.”

According to ET, Muniz’s on-screen dad and “Malcolm in the Middle” co-star Bryan Cranston was scheduled to be at the Veterans Day event in Daytona in support.

Muniz began pursuing a career in racing in 2004, and over the years, it became his primary focus. He returned to acting this year for the “Malcolm in the Middle” revival on Hulu.

This also wasn’t Muniz’s first crash of 2026, although it was the first to send him to the hospital. In April, Muniz wrecked his “Malcolm”-themed racing Ford F-150 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee after a collision with Tyler Reif and Timmy Hill. No drivers were injured, but Muniz was forced out of the race and his truck was badly damaged.

“We were running pretty good, I felt pretty quick,” Muniz told Fox Sports at the time. “I think [Reif] maybe got impatient, I don’t know. He was yelling at me in there, saying I’m a lapper, like I shouldn’t be racing.”

He added: “I belong on that racetrack just as much as he does, just as much as the leaders do. I’m not going to back down on that.”