Hannah Einbinder Calls AI Creators ‘Losers’ Who Have Always Wanted to Be Special: ‘They’re Not’

Hannah Einbinder gave AI creators a piece of her mind earlier this week, as the “Hacks” star slammed the creation and use of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry as an attempt to steal opportunity from human artists.

“The people who make this stuff are losers,” she told Slash Film in an interview Thursday. “They’re not artists. They’re not creative. And they’ve wanted their whole lives to be special. And they’re not special.”

If there’s one thing we know about the Emmy Award winner, she doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing what she thinks about anything — including societal shifts and the current state of affairs. Artificial intelligence and Hollywood’s acceptance of it was no different. She stated that AI creators are simply the talentless trying their best to fit in with and/or replace real-life craftspeople.

“They’re trying to rob real creative people of our gifts, and you can’t,” Einbinder said. “And even if you try, you will never be cool. You guys suck. No one likes you.”

She took it a step further and said that the studios and production companies that work with AI creators are in it solely for financial gain.

“Anyone who’s near you is because they crave power and access over any ethical standard,” she went on. “You are a loser. You will never be cool. And you probably had a rolly backpack in high school. I wanna put your head in the toilet and flush.”

Einbinder isn’t the first Hollywood star to publicly drag artificial intelligence. While presenting the Oscar for Best Animated Short Subject at the 2026 Academy Awards, actor and comedian Will Arnett shouted out “the creative people who bring these animated stories tonight” while blasting AI.

“Tonight, we are celebrating people, not AI, because animation, it’s more than a prompt. It’s an art form and it needs to be protected. Am I right?”