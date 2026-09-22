Hayden Panettiere Died From Toxic Effects of Fentanyl and Other Drugs

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Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled an accident caused by toxic effects of fentanyl and other drugs, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

“At autopsy, no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death,” officials said in a Tuesday statement. They further determined evidence of 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine in her system, per the toxicology report.

The “Heroes” actress died last month on Aug. 16 in Greenville, South Carolina. She was 36.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her father Skip Panettiere initially announced. “We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

“While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold,” her team shared in a subsequent statement. “The answers we are all seeking will come.”

Tuesday’s update comes following reports that the Drug Enforcement Agency had joined the investigation into her untimely death.







