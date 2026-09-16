Hayden Panettiere’s Reps Warn of ‘Conflicting Information’ Amid Death Investigation

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Hayden Panettiere’s reps are speaking out on the “conflicting information” coming out as the investigation into the actress’ death continues.

Earlier this week, reports came out that the investigation into the “Nashville” star’s death had become “cross-country” with officials looking into leads in both Los Angeles and South Carolina. TMZ then posted that the investigation could include a “long-time drug dealer.” These reports prompted the late actress’ reps to make a statement warning of the unverified nature of some of the reporting.

“As reported yesterday by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Hayden’s death remains under investigation pending the completion of toxicology results, despite reports from some outlets stating otherwise,” the statement obtained by TheWrap read. “Recent reports attributed to unnamed sources are unverified hearsay and have [contributed] to conflicting information that continues to circulate.”

The statement finished: “While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold. The answers we are all seeking will come.”

This is not the first time Panettiere’s reps have issued a statement during the investigation into the death. Last month, they asked anyone with real information about Panettiere’s death to go to law enforcement, while also calling the accompanying public rumor mill “deeply disrespectful” to those who are grieving.

“Many people who were not close to Hayden are using her death as an opportunity to fuel gossip and speculation about a situation they knew very little about,” the earlier statement read. “It is deeply disrespectful to her memory and to those who knew and loved her and are actively grieving this tremendous loss.”

“If you have legitimate information that could be helpful, please contact law enforcement rather than turning to social media to speculate publicly about something you do not fully understand,” they added. “There is much more to this story than what is currently being discussed publicly, and those closest to Hayden are actively cooperating with the ongoing investigation to help ensure that the truth comes to light and that justice is properly served.”

The former child star was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest by emergency services responding to a 911 call in Greenville, S.C., on Aug. 16, with “no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. It was later announced that the Drug Enforcement Agency joined the probe into Panettiere’s death.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her father Skip Panettiere shared in an initial statement.