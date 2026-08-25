The 3 Best Movies on Paramount+ This Week

Congratulations friend, you’ve made it to a new week. You should reward yourself with a movie night.

You should also reward yourself with taking the stress of choosing the movie for movie night off the table. We can do that part for you. This week over on Paramount+, there’s a bunch of well-time options. We’ve picked out three of our favorites though.

Here are the 3 best movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.

Spyglass Media Scream 4 A divisive recommendation? Maybe! But let’s call this the “hear me out” choice of this week. Really, there are two good, timely reasons to revisit “Scream 4” in the next few days. The first and most obvious reason would be that it’s the first of the franchise to star Hayden Panettiere. As fans and friends everywhere continue to mourn the death of the young actress, many of her past projects are getting a boost. Whether the script was good or not, Panettiere always brought her full force self to her roles, and it’s something she should be remembered for. Then there’s the fact that we’re getting ever closer to spooky season, and are definitely at a point where it’s acceptable to just lean in if you want to. There aren’t enough hours in the day to watch everything you want to every holiday, so you can start Halloween early with this one. It’s also the last “Scream” film to be directed by Wes Craven, and his final film in general. So, you can pay respect to two legends at once. Read Next

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“Edge of Tomorrow” (Warner Bros. Pictures) Edge of Tomorrow I have no real timing justification for recommending “Edge of Tomorrow,” it’s just a very good film. It stars Tom Cruise as Major William Cage, a PR officer with no combat experience who’s forced to join a landing operation against aliens that have taken over Europe. Almost immediately, he finds himself in a time loop, reliving the same mission over and over and over as he strives to find a way to defeat the creatures. Along the way, he enlists the help of Sargeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), who’s become a hero in this war. Together, they figure out what’s going on and more importantly, how to stop it. It’s just a really fun alien/time travel movie. Read Next

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