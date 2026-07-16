Tom Cruise Gives ‘The Odyssey’ His Seal of Approval

One day ahead of its release, Tom Cruise has given Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” his seal of approval, writing on X that he “can’t wait to see it again!”

In addition to starring in some of the biggest blockbusters of the past five years, Cruise has repeatedly taken it upon himself in recent years to be a champion of not just certain, ambitious tentpole releases, like Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” last year and Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” earlier this summer, but also of seeing them in the movie theater. He has continued that mission this week in anticipation of “The Odyssey.”

The actor shared a photo of himself on X standing in front of a movie theater display for “The Odyssey” and holding up an advance ticket to the film. He captioned the image with a message of congratulations to both Nolan and the filmmaker’s wife and longtime producing partner, Emma Thomas.

“Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater,” Cruise wrote on X. “I can’t wait to see it again!”

Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can’t wait to see it again! pic.twitter.com/e4GgJP8p6A — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 16, 2026

Cruise’s stamp of approval comes as “The Odyssey” is shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year, if not the biggest. Earlier this week, the film’s first wave of reviews proved to be almost unanimously positive. As of this writing, the film currently holds an impressive 96% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 227 reviews.

“It’s not an epic sword-and-sandal action movie, it’s a mournful horror story on a scale Hollywood has never seen before,” critic William Bibbiani wrote in his review of the film for TheWrap, adding, “‘Oppenheimer’ may be Nolan’s defining movie, but ‘The Odyssey’ is his best.”

On top of its early critical praise, the film is tracking to gross between $85 and $95 million in its opening weekend, which would top the $82.7 million that Nolan’s last film, his Best Picture-winning three-hour biopic epic “Oppenheimer,” nabbed in its July 2023 opening.

If it exceeds even those early projections and manages to clear the $100 million opening weekend mark, which it has the chance to do, then that would make “The Odyssey” just the fifth R-rated film to reach that milestone in its domestic launch.