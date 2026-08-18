Hayden Panettiere PETA Ad Debuts 2 Days After Death: ‘A Hero to Animals’

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Hayden Panettiere shot and appeared in a new PETA ad just two weeks before her death.

Following the news Sunday that Panettiere – most known for “Heroes,” “Nashville” and “Remember the Titans” – passed away, PETA released an ad they shot with the star just weeks before.

“Hayden Panettiere became a household name playing a hero on TV, but in real life she was a hero to animals,” PETA wrote alongside the video. “Just two weeks before her passing, the actor confined herself to a bathtub for a campaign protesting marine parks like SeaWorld. You can hear the emotion in her voice as she urges others to stand with her and help end this cruelty. Honor Hayden’s legacy. Continue her fight. Never buy a ticket to a marine park.”

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In the ad, Panettiere makes a plea to protect the dolphins. The released video also includes footage from the shoot the late actress did for the photo ad of her posing in a bathtub.

“Can you imagine their frustration, their trauma, their depression? All that is important and crucial for their well-being is ripped away … We can end this. You and me,” Panettiere said in the clip. “In their ocean homes they can be with their families, dive deep to escape the hot sun and enjoy the rain on their backs … all of that is taken from them when they are confined to small tanks.”

The former child star was found unresponsive by emergency services responding to a 911 call in Greenville, S.C., on Sunday, with “no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” per the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. She died at the age of 36.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” Skip Panettiere, her father, said in a statement Sunday. “We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

Panettiere had a sprawling number of industry credits from film, TV and video games. They most famously included “Heroes,” “Nashville,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Remember the Titans,” “Tiger Cruise,” “Ice Princess,” “Bring It On: All or Nothing,” Until Dawn, Kingdom Hearts and the “Scream” franchise.

PETA doubled down on their remembrance and celebration of Panettiere’s last shoot. They shared an image from the bathtub shoot in a separate social media post.

“Hayden Panettiere asked her audience and the world to think of dolphins and orcas and boycott marine parks,” PETA wrote. “In tribute to her life and legacy of compassion, we’re sharing the campaign, which marks a poignant final chapter in Panettiere’s fierce advocacy for marine mammals.”

The message finished: “Honor Hayden’s memory by refusing to buy a ticket to any place that condemns these remarkable animals to tiny concrete tanks.”

You can watch the the video PETA released above.