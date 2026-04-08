Hollywood’s Historic Magic Castle Catches Fire, 68 Firefighters Work the Scene

The Magic Castle, a beloved performance venue for magicians and magic enthusiasts in Hollywood, caught fire Tuesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed.

According to the LAFD‘s Tuesday evening statement, the three-story property set in the heart of Hollywood, Calif. had a fire in its attic, prompting first responders to go into “offensive mode, coordinating roof ventilation, fire suppression and salvage operations on the third floor.”

There were no reported injuries, with the LAFD noting that paramedics were on the scene “assessing several people.”

Though, it looks as though the firefighters were able to get a handle on the blaze in under an hour, as, just after 6 p.m., the LAFD declared it a “knockdown” — meaning the main part of the fire had been suppressed.

“Roof work on the structure has been identified as a possible cause of this fire,” the update further noted. “Building cleared of all occupants … 68 firefighters working on scene. Firefighters continue salvage and smoke removal operations, and will remain on scene for full overhaul of the fire damage.”

It’s currently unclear how much damage the fire caused the building. A representative for the Magic Castle did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

🚨#BREAKING: At this time numerous Firefighting are currently battle a fire at the iconic Magic Castle in Los Angeles; roof work with blow torches may have sparked it pic.twitter.com/FWoAuFt8cq — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 8, 2026



The Magic Castle was first a private home built in 1909 by Rollin Lane — a successful lawyer, banker and real estate investor — and his wife, Katherine

“Together, Rollin and Katherine supported the fine arts, local artists, civic improvement projects and made sizable donations to schools and charities,” the Magic Castle stated in its bio. “The Lanes named their home ‘Holly Chateau’ and for thirty years, it was one of the most recognized addresses in Hollywood and a popular location for the area’s social elite. Hundreds of newspaper articles attest to the elegant and elaborate luncheons, teas and musicals held for artists, orphans, community leaders or world travelers, or to raise funds for one of Katherine’s many civic projects.”

While the Lanes passed away in the ‘40s, the Magic Castle did not transform into the famed performance venue it’s known for until 1961, when Milt Larsen, his brother Bill and others “began the extraordinary task of returning this run-down … building to its glorious past.”

The Castle officially opened in 1963, eventually becoming the home of the Academy of Magical Arts.