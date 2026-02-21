Hugh Laurie Condemns Social Media Trolls for Scrutinizing His Response to ‘Tehran’ Creator’s Death: ‘You Can F–k Off’

What began as a memorial post for “Tehran” co-creator Dana Eden quickly spiraled into a polarized debate over Zionism, prompting Hugh Laurie to issue a pointed response to critics on X — and igniting backlash from both sides.

“Nothing I have ever said or done could lead a sane person to believe that I am a Zionist,” Laurie said. “However. If someone exults in the death of a friend of mine, yes I will block them. If you wouldn’t do the same in my position, you can f–k off too.”

The “House” alum, who posts infrequently on X, took to the platform on Tuesday to remember the producer and co-creator of “Tehran,” an Apple TV series he joined in Season 3. Eden was found dead in her Athens hotel room on Sunday at the age of 52.

“Dana Eden, who co-created and produced ‘Tehran’, died on Sunday, seemingly by her own hand. It’s a terrible thing,” Laurie said on Tuesday. “She was brilliant, and funny, and an exceptional leader. Love and condolences to all who knew her.”

In the replies to his Tuesday post, Laurie was met with criticism for posting about a “Zionism propagandist.” Laurie alluded to the backlash on Thursday, posting “I used to hate blocking people, and hardly ever did it. I’m older now.”

But Laurie’s latest words on the matter kicked up a new wave of backlash — this time from both sides. Some commentators criticized Laurie’s sentiments for being too anti-Zionist.

“What greater affront could @hughlaurie make to Dana Eden than using her death to disassociate from Dana, her people, and her homeland,” said @BluegrassRabbi on X. “How utterly pathetic.”

“Rabbi. I did no such thing, nor would I ever,” Laurie responded. “Please re-read in the morning.”

Meanwhile, others took him to task for being too pro-Zionist in the same statement.

“Hugh Laurie didn’t seem to mind the Zionist money and attention he received for his work on ‘Tehran,’” said @DahliaKurtz on X. “But please. No ‘sane’ person should ever recognize him as a Zionist. I’ve always seen Hugh as a great actor. Imagine, he acted sane all these years. Until now…”