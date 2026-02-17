Hugh Laurie Mourns Death of ‘Tehran’ Co-Creator Dana Eden ‘Seemingly by Her Own Hand’

Hugh Laurie is mourning the death of “Tehran” co-creator Dana Eden after she was found dead in her Athens hotel room.

Laurie – who joined the Apple TV series in Season 3 – took to social media Tuesday to post his condolences about Eden. The “House” alum and “The Night Manager” is set to return for the fourth season of the Israeli spy thriller as South African nuclear inspector Eric Peterson.

“Dana Eden, who co-created and produced ‘Tehran,’ died on Sunday, seemingly by her own hand,” Laurie posted. “It’s a terrible thing. She was brilliant, and funny, and an exceptional leader. Love and condolences to all who knew her.”

Eden was found dead in her Athens hotel room on Sunday. Greek police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou said the evidence found in Eden’s hotel room appeared to rule out the possibility of foul play. Reuters reported that investigators found pills at the scene as well as bruises on her neck, per the coroner.

“We mourn the passing of our colleague and partner in a long series of productions, series and programs at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation,” Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, said in a Monday statement. The producer was reportedly found by her brother and was in Greece at the time overseeing the filming of the fourth season of “Tehran.”

“Tehran,” which follows an Iranian-born, Israeli-raised spy who is sent back on her first deep-cover mission to Iran, was renewed for a fourth season in December. In 2021, the series won an International Emmy for Best Drama. Across its first three seasons, the show has featured appearances from prominent Hollywood stars like Glenn Close and Laurie.