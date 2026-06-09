Jack Schlossberg Reacts to Madonna’s Brag That JFK Jr. Was ‘Best F–k’ Ever: ‘I Bet She Was Right!’ | Video

Jack Schlossberg may be running for Congress, but that didn’t stop him from getting a little cheeky Tuesday when asked about Madonna’s sexual affair with his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Swinging into “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM, the U.S. House of Representatives Democratic candidate for New York’s 12th Congressional District touched on some family heirlooms he still holds dear — and the Queen of Pop’s NSFW admission that his uncle was the “best f–k” of her life.

He came to the interview with host Andy Cohen on Tuesday wearing JFK’s tie — “my favorite tie,” he said — and shared, “I wear it for good luck and today was a big day for me because I am with Andy Cohen. That’s the coolest.”

“I have five ties. I only wear five ties ever. This is one of them,” he explained.

As far as JFK Jr. heirlooms go, Schlossberg said he has a “watch that doesn’t work” and that his uncle otherwise had a habit of losing things.

“He lost most of his clothes apparently,” Schlossberg said. “He was given a lot of JFK heirlooms and I think he lost them all.”

That’s when Cohen revealed pretty blatantly why he asked about JFK Jr. in the first place.

“Here’s a random question,” Cohen began. “When you hear someone like Madonna say, ‘JFK Jr. was the best sex I ever had,’ what do you — do you chuckle at that?”

When Schlossberg began stumbling over his response with “ums” and “uhs,” Cohen joked, “He’s running for office, so he’s trying to figure out what to say.”

“I’m running for office,” Schlossberg agreed. “All I can say is that I bet she was right!”

Cohen saluted the answer as a “really good” one. Listen to the exchange in full below:

The Madonna-JFK Jr. reveal came late last month when the “Hung Up” singer sat with touring buddy Bob the Drag Queen and other queer media personalities in a wide-ranging interview for Grindr. She partook in the gay dating app’s media push in promotion of her new album “Confessions II.”

“I’m going to only name dead people,” Madonna said when asked to reveal the man behind the best sex of her life. She then covered her mouth and whispered, “John Kennedy Jr.”

Madonna was rumored to date the famed American business man and son of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy back in the 1980s. Meanwhile, expect to see more of Schlossberg as in the lead-up to New York’s Democratic primary vote on June 23.