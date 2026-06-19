Alyssa Milano, Josh Gad and More Stars React to the Death of James Burrows

James Burrows, the 11-time Emmy-winning television director behind shows like “Taxi,” “Cheers” and “Will & Grace,” died, and the loss was felt by many who worked with him throughout his career.

“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family,” his family shared in a statement to People on Friday. “For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

The statement continued: “Over the course of his unparalleled career, Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of television and was instrumental in creating some of the most iconic series ever produced including ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ ‘Taxi,’ ‘Cheers,’ ‘Frasier,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ among many others.”

Many of the stars and organizations Burrows worked with throughout his long and celebrated career honored his life and mourned his death on social media. These are some of the reactions that poured in after his death was announced.

“Few individuals have had a greater impact on television comedy than James Burrows,” Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center executive director, said. “Through a remarkable career spanning more than five decades, he helped shape the sound, rhythm, and language of modern television comedy, elevating the sitcom as an art form and influencing generations of writers, performers, directors, and storytellers. His work helped define television’s most beloved comedies, and his legacy is woven into the history of comedy itself.”



“Jimmy Burrows was the man behind the curtain,” NBC said in statement. “He knew how to make us laugh, what buttons to push and was the absolute master of getting the most out of every joke. His loss to the television comedy world is immeasurable. Every time you have a smile on your face watching ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ ‘Taxi, ‘Cheers,’ ‘Will & Grace,’ ‘Friends’ and countless others, think of Jimmy and know he made all our lives funnier.”

Check out more celeb reactions to Burrows’ death below.