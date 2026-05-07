Bette Midler and Jane Fonda to Headline Protest Concert for the First Amendment in New York

Jane Fonda’s Committee for the First Amendment advocacy group has been busy this year — and there’s no signs of slowing down.

The Oscar winner announced the organization’s upcoming protest concert, “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment,” on Thursday, and legendary acts like Bette Midler, Patti Smith and Rufus Wainwright are already locked into the lineup.

“Rise Up, Sing Out” is scheduled to take place on June 14 as a 90-minute event focusing on freedoms of speech, religion, press, assembly and protest. The Committee framed the event as a response to what it describes as increasing threats to civil liberties.

“Music has long been a tool to stand up to authoritarianism, and I am honored to spend the evening with these fiercely committed, talented, and brilliant people to celebrate our First Amendment rights,” Fonda said in a statement. “As we continue to watch bad faith leaders take more and more power, it is critical that we gather together, raise our voices collectively, and stand united against this administration.”

Also scheduled to appear at the event are Joy Reid, Sasha Allen and Broadway Inspirational Voices, with more names to be announced. All proceeds from the event, which will also be live-streamed, will support the Committee for the First Amendment’s work.

“Music has always been the language of resistance. When this administration comes for our freedoms, music is how we remember who we are and what we’re fighting for,” Wainwright said. “‘Rise Up, Sing Out’ is what this moment demands. So let’s come together, raise our voices, and remind them exactly who this country belongs to.”

Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or the concert’s website. The “Rise Up, Sing Out” website can also be used for people to plan or find one of the various watch parties dotting the country.