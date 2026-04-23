Jane Fonda Committee Condemns WBD Merger Shareholder Approval: ‘This Fight Is Far From Over’

Jane Fonda’s Committee for the First Amendment condemned Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders on Thursday for voting to approve the studio’s pending merger with Paramount.

“Today’s decision by Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders to advance a merger with Paramount is a serious setback — for our industry, for the workers who sustain it, for consumers, and for the fundamental democratic values that depend on a diverse and independent media landscape,” a statement read. “But this merger is not a done deal — and this fight is far from over.”

“We’ve seen time and again that sustained pressure works. Efforts to challenge consolidation, from the proposed Tegna-Nexstar Media Group deal to scrutiny of Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster, have demonstrated that coordinated legal, political, and public advocacy can change outcomes, especially when state Attorneys General step in to protect the public interest,” it continued. “We will continue pressing forward on every front.”

“A handful of powerful decision-makers should not be allowed to quietly reshape American media, culture, and creative life without accountability. We will keep speaking out for the workers and artists at the heart of this industry, and for the public, which deserves more than an ever-shrinking circle of control over what they see, hear, and read,” the message concluded. “This fight continues. And we fully intend to win.”

The update comes shortly after the committee led a rally outside Warner Bros.’ Manhattan headquarters on Thursday morning to protest the merger. Additionally, another protest is planned for Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. ET outside of Paramount’s Washington, D.C., reception for President Donald Trump.

The $110 billion deal is expected to close by the third quarter, but remains subject to regulatory approval.