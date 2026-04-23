Film and TV Workers Hold ‘Block the Merger’ Rally at Warner Bros. Ahead of Shareholder Vote

Jane Fonda’s Committee for the First Amendment led an early morning rally outside Warner Bros.’ Manhattan headquarters on Thursday, speaking out against the studio’s pending Paramount-WBD merger ahead of its shareholder vote.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, former NYC comptroller Brad Lander and Oscar-winning documentarian David Borenstein spoke at the #BlockTheMerger rally alongside members of the Future Film Coalition. Together, they warned of the “threat” the deal could have on filmmaking and the media ecosystem, per Borenstein’s speech.

Their criticism comes as the list of entertainment industry signatories who’ve backed an open letter against the $110 billion deal crossed 4,000 — including new additions Robert De Niro, Sofia Coppola, Roman Coppola and Holly Hunter.

“We are deeply concerned by indications of support for this merger that prioritize the interests of a small group of powerful stakeholders over the broader public good,” the initial letter read earlier this month. “The integrity, independence and diversity of our industry would be grievously compromised. Competition is essential for a healthy economy and a healthy democracy. So is thoughtful regulation and enforcement.”

Additionally, another protest is planned for Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. ET outside of Paramount’s Washington, D.C., reception for President Donald Trump.

Elsewhere on Thursday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani similarly urged the Warner Bros. shareholders to vote No on the paramount merger.

“This merger is bad for New Yorkers three times over. Thousands of jobs at risk here in the city. Streaming bills going up as competition disappears. And two of America’s most powerful media companies under one roof, deciding what you watch and what you hear,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Today, as Warner Bros. and Paramount shareholders vote, New York City is on record: this merger should be stopped.”

WBD shareholders ultimately voted to approve the merger shortly after the rally.