Mamdani Urges Warner Bros. Shareholders to Vote ‘No’ on Paramount Merger: ‘Thousands of Jobs at Risk’

Add New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani to the list of those opposing Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. Mamdani took to X to voice his opposition to the deal as Warner Bros. shareholders are poised to vote on the merger on Thursday.

“This merger is bad for New Yorkers three times over. Thousands of jobs at risk here in the city. Streaming bills going up as competition disappears. And two of America’s most powerful media companies under one roof, deciding what you watch and what you hear,” Mamdani said before putting his city’s weight behind a plea to vote no.

“Today, as Warner Bros. and Paramount shareholders vote, New York City is on record: this merger should be stopped.”

This merger is bad for New Yorkers three times over. Thousands of jobs at risk here in the city. Streaming bills going up as competition disappears. And two of America’s most powerful media companies under one roof, deciding what you watch and what you hear.



Today, as Warner… https://t.co/Y5axc1HRSW — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 23, 2026

The mayor’s message comes after thousands of Hollywood workers, including prominent voices like David Fincher and J.J. Abrams, signed an open letter opposing Paramount’s planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, arguing it will lead to lost jobs and less competition.

Exhibitors at CinemaCon last week, including the organization Cinema United, also came out against the deal, although AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron broke ranks and backed David Ellison as the Paramount Skydance CEO gave his word that he’ll release 30 films a year between Paramount and Warner Bros. after the deal closes.

Lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Cory Booker have also been strongly opposed to the deal.

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders will vote on Thursday on the proposed acquisition, one of several hurdles the deal has to clear to reach the finish line. Then comes regulatory review, but Paramount Skydance has said it expects the deal to be approved sometime in the third quarter of this year.