Jennifer Lopez’s Thoughts on What Makes a New Yorker Divides the Internet: ‘Holy Grail of Idiotic Takes’

Jennifer Lopez weighed in on what makes someone a true New Yorker during an appearance on Kareem Rahma’s “Subway Takes,” dividing the internet.

The proud Bronx native claimed on the YouTube series while riding the subway that you have to be born in New York to call yourself a true New Yorker. Rahma pressed her that even someone who pays New York taxes and has lived in the city for 50 years. Do they count? JLo did not budge.

“I said what I said,” she said. “You live in New York. You take on characteristics of New Yorkers probably by that time. You have a New York sensibility, [but] when you’re born in New York is when you’re really a New Yorker.”

New York transplants and natives alike sparked a debate in JLo’s comment section and across the internet. Comedian and Brooklyn native Robby Hoffman commented “100% agree” on the Instagram post.

Julia Fox, who was born in a small town in Italy but spent most of her childhood in New York City, agreed with the actress and singer, too.

“She’s actually right. If you haven’t suffered through childhood here you are NOT a New Yorker sorryyyy,” she wrote.

Real Housewives of New York City alum Carole Radziwill disagreed with the star though. As a born and raised New Yorker herself, she believed that the beauty of the city was claiming it at any age.

“No. The point is that NYC welcomes everyone,” she replied in the comments. “Anyone can be a New Yorker if they choose to make a life here. Duh.”

The “Subway Takes” host himself even weighed in on the debate in the comments. Rahma was born in Cairo, Egypt but has lived in New York most of his adult life. He even made his fame off a YouTube series romanticizing its public transportation system.

In the original video with JLo he said New Yorkers told him after a decade he could claim the city. His thesis argued that if you pay the city a significant portion in taxes you should be able to call yourself a New Yorker.

“Ok I figured it out. There is ‘born and raised New Yorker’ and there is ‘New Yorker’ which happens after you pay over $100k in taxes and also contribute to the vibe of the city in a positive manner,” he wrote in his own comment section. “After that the financial and vibe contributions, you have to accumulate a minimum of 15 consecutive years living in the boroughs. And then you have to have a child born in one of the 5 boroughs. After that, then you can call yourself a New Yorker.”

Keep reading for more reactions to JLo’s fiery take.

Saying this about a city where ~40% of the population is made up of immigrants continues to be the holy grail of idiotic takes. https://t.co/odrRQ0ybkJ — Aaron Carr (@aaronAcarr) June 5, 2026

the take is bad, but it's good that jlo came with one that's controversial enough to get written up in the new york times. too many celebs don't bring real takes, like kamala ("bacon is a spice," horrible), austin butler ("i've never been invited to a bachelor party," what?) https://t.co/MFowiJqkw3 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) June 5, 2026

Ppl taking this seriously when Jen herself prob doesn't take what she said seriously since it's no big deal, just playful banter. She's well aware she can get online sheeples riled up and purposely does it.



She said what she said. Period. She dgaf and love her for it. https://t.co/AhwrydpHfN — The Icon JLO ❤🌟 (@jlo_loved) June 5, 2026

She’s right and I don’t agree with J Lo often. You have to be born here to claim being a New Yorker. My sister was born in Buffalo and me, my mom and my dad don’t let her claim Brooklyn 🤭😂. It’s that strict. https://t.co/zV9vz96I5j — Lee (@brownlightnin6) June 5, 2026