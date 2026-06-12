Jimmy Fallon Recaps Historic Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden: ‘Just Insanity’ | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon took a moment on Thursday night to reminisce on his experience attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, joking that he was almost “manspread out” of Madison Square Garden.

“I’m lucky to say that I’ve been to probably two of the greatest games in the history of basketball ever the last couple weeks. It was just insanity,” Fallon told his in-studio audience. “I went there, and for the first two quarters, it was one of the worst games I’ve ever seen.”

The Knicks trailed the Spurs for much of the Wednesday night game, with the latter holding a 29-point lead at one point. Despite that, the Knicks managed to crawl their way back into contention throughout the game’s third and fourth quarters and ultimately came out on top to secure their third win of this year’s NBA Finals. To illustrate what a rollercoaster ride the game was, Fallon showed some photos of him sitting courtside.

“Here’s me at the beginning of the thing. Yeah, just not really having fun. I’m there with my friend Pete, not having fun,” he shared. “Here’s me getting manspread out of the Garden.”

“I was trying to fit! Maybe Fat Joe’s double-jointed. His legs — he was almost like a crab!” Fallon joked. “I was [stuck] in the middle. I was like Jerry Lewis in the middle, trying to Tetris in my seat!”

Fortunately, the NBA Finals matchup gave Fallon plenty of better memories by the time everything was said and done, including a pivotal three-point shot that Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson hit over the outstretched hands of famously lengthy Spurs center Victor Wembanyama to bring the Spurs’ lead down to one point with just a little over two minutes remaining in the game.

“Jalen hit that three over Wembanyama. Wembanyama’s giant,” Fallon noted. To prove his point, he pulled out a chart comparing Wembanyama’s height to that of the Empire State Building and the Washington, D.C., Reflecting Pool.

“Look at this. That’s the Empire State Building. That’s Victor Wembanyama and that’s our Reflecting Pool,” Fallon said. “It’s bigger.” The chart itself, titled “Our Pool Is Bigger Than Wembanyama,” was a mocking joke about President Trump’s many recent, bizarre charts comparing the height of the Reflecting Pool to some of the world’s biggest skyscrapers.

Fallon ended the segment by celebrating the Knicks’ win, telling his viewers: “They won by one point! It was unbelievable. Everyone was crying, hugging. The best. Shout-out to all the Knicks fans out there. You guys are the best. Shout-out to the Knicks and MSG. It was so fun.”

Game 5 is set for Saturday.