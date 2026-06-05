‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump’s Reflecting Pool-Skyscrapers Chart: ‘Totally Different Things’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Michael Kosta took issue with President Trump’s constant comparisons between the size of the Washington D.C. Reflecting Pool and some of the world’s biggest skyscrapers, asking, “What the f—k is happening right now?”

Kosta played clips Thursday night of Trump using the length and width of the Reflecting Pool to excuse the longer-than-he-promised nature of its renovations. At one point, the president even displayed a chart comparing the Reflecting Pool’s size to the height of some of the world’s largest skyscrapers, including the Empire State Building.

“Why did you make that chart?” Kosta asked. “‘Our Pool Is Bigger Than Skyscrapers’? Those are two totally different things! I’d say you’re comparing apples and oranges, but at least those are fruits. This would be like putting up a chart that says: ‘This Sandwich Is Louder Than Haircuts.’ What the f—k are we talking about?”

Later on, Kosta slammed Trump’s choice to nominate Federal Housing Director Bill Pulte as the next Director of National Intelligence, despite the latter’s lack of intelligence community experience. Kosta noted the recent reports that Pulte used his position within the Federal Housing Finance Agency to send criminal referrals to the Justice Department targeting some of Trump’s political enemies.

“Now, that’s the Donald Trump I know. The Donald Trump whose hiring criteria is not whether you’re good at the job, but how good you are at using the job to go after his political enemies,” Kosta said in response to the reports. “But the president needs to understand that he cannot abuse his power like this.”

The “Daily Show” host subsequently pulled up his own absurd chart, remarking, “To show it to him in terms he’ll understand: This Corruption Is Spicier Than Rivers. And I think he knows exactly what I’m saying.”

Kosta additionally ripped Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s plan to create a $250 bill with President Trump’s face on it in anticipation of America’s 250th anniversary next month.

“Forget Donald Trump’s face. I don’t want to carry around a $250 bill. Imagine a homeless guy asks me for money and I have to give him that bill? And then ask for $249.50 back?” Kosta joked. “Isn’t having your face on money kind of something you have to earn as a president? Why is Donald Trump getting his own bill?”

At that, the Comedy Central host rolled a clip of Bessent defending the decision by noting that Trump will be the president for America’s 250th anniversary, claiming that is reason enough for the $250 bill to be made: “Ah, yes, I see. It’s not that he’s a good president. He just happens to be the president during the 250th anniversary. It’s like how George W. Bush is on the $9.11 bill.”