Seth Meyers Assures Marco Rubio ‘We Believe You’ About Trump’s Late Night Calls: ‘That’s Why He’s Asleep During the Day!’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio staunchly defended President Trump this week, when asked if he’d ever been in meetings where Trump fell asleep. Rubio insisted that Trump rarely sleeps even at night, which Seth Meyers immediately argued was precisely why the president is dozing off during meetings.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Meyers sarcastically noted that Trump is always “laser-focused” and “razor sharp” during meetings, all while playing clips of the man closing his eyes for extended periods of time. Meyers insisted that Trump is definitely awake, especially after Marco Rubio testified that the president “doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem, because he calls me at two in the morning, he calls me at five in the morning.”

“Yeah, we believe you! That’s why he’s asleep during the day!” Meyers retorted.

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“It’s the same reason the raccoons are asleep whenever you go on a field trip to the Bronx Zoo,” he continued. “They’re up all night looking for a garbage can to knock over, which is also what Trump is probably doing. ‘There’s gotta be a Big Mac in here!’”

The late night host then scolded Rubio for trying to “bulls–t us” that Trump is actually working through the night.

“We know what he’s doing,” Meyers said. “He’s posting AI slop of himself as Jesus, or on Mount Rushmore, riding on horseback with George Washington, next to a NASCAR race, while a space shuttle flies overhead. Which, by the way, if that happened, would be George Washington’s worst nightmare.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.