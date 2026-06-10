‘Daily Show’ Lampoons Trump’s Knicks Game Claim of Cheers: ‘The DOJ Redacted All the Boos’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic ribbed President Trump Tuesday night over his highly divisive appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs, joking that “the DOJ redacted all the boos before they hit his ears.”

Trump’s attendance at the Madison Square Garden basketball event Monday, which saw the New York Knicks suffer their first loss of this year’s NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs, made headlines leading up to the game. While there, Trump was not only caught falling asleep at one point during the game but was also loudly booed when he was shown on the stadium’s jumbotron for the first time.

Afterward, Trump said the experience was “certainly amazing” and that the crowd in attendance met him with “mostly cheers,” a statement Lydic was quick to mock.

“Mostly cheers’? Huh. I guess the DOJ redacted all the boos before they hit his ears,” the “Daily Show” host joked, calling Trump “the only New Yorker who spends more time in court than the Knicks.”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself in the video below.

Lydic went on to further slam not just Trump but multiple members of the Republican Party, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, for claiming that election fraud is responsible for L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt’s loss to opponent Nithya Raman this week. Lydic specifically called out Johnson for defending his election fraud claims by telling reporters “some of these efforts are so diabolical and so far upstream it is impossible to prove.”

“The fact that there is no evidence is the evidence!” Lydic sarcastically remarked, telling “Daily Show” viewers, “See, voter fraud isn’t about what you can prove up here [your brain]. It’s about what you feel in here [your heart] … and what you can pull out of here [your a—s].”

Lydic turned her attention to California’s government, questioning why it holds onto such a slow vote-counting process, despite the fact that it then opens itself up to election fraud claims from Republicans like Johnson and Trump.

“Why is it taking so long, California? Are you counting the ballots? Or are you having tantric sex with them?” Lydic joked. “Look, California. I know you want to make sure everyone gets a chance to vote. But the longer you take with the ballots, the more you open up the door to mistrust in the process.”

“That being said. Republicans, you guys can’t just go around screaming something is rigged every time you lose. It’s embarrassing,” Lydic added. “Take the L.”