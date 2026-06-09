Kimmel Roasts Trump for Completely Disrupting Knicks Game Before It Even Happened | Video

Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” taped before the San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 115-111 in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, but Jimmy Kimmel was confident President Trump’s presence was going to cause a ruckus either way.

“Many New York celebrities were in attendance tonight, including our president, who was too busy with the war to go to his son’s wedding, but had no problem carving out time to swallow nachos at the Knicks game tonight,” the late night host pointed out. “Donald Trump is the first sitting president ever to completely disrupt an NBA Finals game in person. Because he decided to go, they had to cancel the watch party outside the Garden, fans had to get there two hours early to get through security and Trump didn’t even get to sit courtside for safety reasons. They put him behind bulletproof glass.”

At that, ABC played a clip of an orangutan at a Zoo, prompting Kimmel to apologize for showing a “different orange animal.”

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“It was pretty late for the president to be out. Fortunately, he was able to squeeze in a nap during every one of his meetings today,” he continued. “We are taping this show before the game, so we don’t know what happened or who won. All we know for sure is that Trump is about as popular in New York as pineapple on pizza.”

“When he was a young man, Donald Trump played basketball at the military academy his parents sent him to. Somehow, he was able to overcome those debilitating bone spurs that kept him out of Vietnam to play basketball,” Kimmel added. “As far as the Knicks go, Trump’s been to a lot of games at the Garden over the years. Knicks games mean a lot to him. You know, a Knicks game was the last place he saw Melania smiling.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, the comedian further roasted Trump over his Reflecting Pool remodel and his interview with Kristen Welker, while also touching upon Spencer Pratt’s Los Angeles mayoral hopes and introducing a new mascot to the league.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.