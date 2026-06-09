Jon Stewart Roasts Kristen Welker’s Plea to Trump During ‘Meet the Press’ Walkout: ‘One of the Worst’ | Video

Jon Stewart roasted “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker over her plea to Donald Trump during his interview walkout, calling it “one of the worst” in history.

The comedian addressed Welker’s now-viral conversation with Trump during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he ripped the president as “an incredibly fragile man baby who’s paper-thin skin can’t handle venturing out of the sycophantic embrace of his tongue-bathing acolytes.” Though, he had his fair share to say about Welker, too.

While Stewart did applaud Welker for her line of questioning, including grilling the president on his failure to uphold his “no new wars” campaign promise, he was unimpressed with her attempt to get Trump to sit back down.

“Now, we all know Trump’s not actually going to leave the building, because it’s raining out,” Stewart said of Trump’s exit. “And, as you know, moisture is the natural enemy of the North American comb-over. But this is where Kristen Welker nearly undoes all of the good work she did with one of the worst pleas in the history of journalism.”

“The Daily Show” editors then played footage of Welker pleading with Trump to stay: “Mr. President … I traveled all the way to Wisconsin.”

“You can’t leave, sir. I was in business class. Business,” Stewart said doing his best Welker impression. “Mr. President, please — Wisconsin. ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is on an hour earlier here. These people are savages. Their Chinese restaurants only serve Sichuan, no Cantonese to be found. We’ll all die of consumption.”

As Stewart continued, he voiced his hope that this exchange between Welker and Trump would “give journalists permission to not back down, to not just leave it there and move on and to finally be honest about Trump’s inability to be challenged in the moment.”

Though, he felt less optimistic after Welker said she and Trump “both acknowledged the complications during the interview posed by the rain.”

“What? You were inside! There was no challenge from the rain,” Stewart sounded off. “F–k that! No, Donald Trump was not thrown off by the ambient noise during the interview. In fact, ambient farm rain is the least disruptive noise environment he conducts interviews in.”

After showing footage of all the loud locations Trump has given interviews, Stewart added: “The point is, he wasn’t aggravated by the rain. Donald Trump didn’t storm out because of the rain. He stormed out because he was challenged, not because he was distracted. So maybe it’s time we stop making excuses for that man in order to preserve access to his constant bulls–t.

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.