Colman Domingo Says Elon Musk’s AI Version of ‘The Odyssey’ Will Be ‘Whiter Than Christmas at Cracker Barrel’

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“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host Colman Domingo torched Elon Musk’s promised “historically accurate” AI version of “The Odyssey,” this week, joking that it will be “whiter than Christmas at Cracker Barrel.”

On Tuesday, Musk announced his intention to produce an AI-generated “full-length” and “historically accurate” version of “The Odyssey” using Grok Imagine, SpaceX’s AI image and video generator. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO promised that his take on “The Odyssey” will be “true to the art of Homer,” continuing his months-long, anti-woke crusade against director Christopher Nolan’s recently released adaptation of the epic Ancient Greek poem.

Musk has been vocally against Nolan’s casting of non-white actors in his film, including Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra. Domingo, for his part, wasted no time calling that out on Wednesday night.

“By ‘historically accurate,’ he means whiter than Christmas at Cracker Barrel,” Domingo joked. “Of course, this is all because Elon and his Musketeers are upset over the diversity casting of ‘The Odyssey.’ And I don’t want to get technical here, but you can’t make a historically accurate version of something that is totally made the f—k up!”

The “Four Seasons” Emmy nominee did not stop there. Instead, the ABC guest host continued to hammer home the fictional nature of “The Odyssey.”

“‘The Odyssey’ is fiction. You know, like ‘The Hunger Games’ or the president’s cognitive exams,” Domingo joked. “Come on, doesn’t Elon Musk have better things to do? Wasn’t this bitch supposed to be on Mars by now?”

“Maybe we should show a little compassion for Elon. This is a tough time for him,” he added. “Helen of Troy is a beautiful Black woman, and this week, Jimmy Kimmel is a beautiful Black man.”