Elon Musk Vows to Make ‘Historically Accurate,’ AI-Created ‘Odyssey’ Film by Year’s End

Elon Musk vowed to use artificial intelligence to create his own version of “The Odyssey” after becoming a vocal critic of Christopher Nolan’s adaptation.

The tech mogul shared word of his new project on X Tuesday evening, reposting one user’s footage of a Grok-made “Odyssey” scene inspired by Homer’s epic poem.

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of ‘The Odyssey’ that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” Musk wrote, without offering any further details on the venture. Watch footage of the AI-generated “Odyssey” below.

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

Additionally, in a separate X post, Musk noted he was “down” with one fan’s suggestion of giving “Mel Gibson $100 million to film an Odyssey adaptation with painstakingly historically accurate ships, armour, weapons and casting, with all dialogue taken straight from the original poem and delivered in Homeric Greek.”

Musk’s motivation to create his own movie adaptation of “The Odyssey” isn’t necessarily surprising, given he’s repeatedly spoken out against the Matt Damon-led film for its casting decisions.

For instance, back in January, Musk declared that “Chris Nolan [had] lost his integrity” in response to a post that called his upcoming film “an insult to the author” because of Lupita Nyong’o’s casting as Helen of Troy in the adaptation.

Then, in May, Musk took aim at Nolan’s “The Odyssey” once more, this time co-signing right-wing fueled ire over the confirmation of Nyong’o’s casting. Specifically, after conservative commentator Matt Walsh suggested that Christopher Nolan only gave Nyong’o the part to avoid being called “racist,” Musk simply responded with the word “True.”

After another user made a transphobic joke at the expense of trans actor Elliot Page, who was rumored at the time to be Achilles in ‘The Odyssey” – he actually played Sinon – Musk applauded the post as a “banger.”

Despite the outrage from Musk and other ring-wing figures, Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey” has launched as a smashing success, bringing in $264 million global in its opening weekend. The film, which also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Samantha Morton and Zendaya, has also earned critical and audience acclaim.

TheWrap’s William Bibbiani even touted the film as Nolan’s “best,” writing, “Homer’s ‘The Odyssey‘ may have been written almost 3,000 years ago, but in Nolan’s hands, it’s the spiritual sequel to the invention of the atomic bomb. Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, doesn’t just fall into a series of misadventures as he returns home after sacking Troy. He endures a series of metaphysical nightmares that reflect his guilt, shame and hubris back at him. It’s not an epic sword-and-sandal action movie, it’s a mournful horror story on a scale Hollywood has never seen before. ‘Oppenheimer’ may be Nolan’s defining movie, but ‘The Odyssey’ is his best.”