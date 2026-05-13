Elon Musk Mocks Elliot Page’s Masculinity, Questions Lupita Nyong’o’s Beauty in Reignited Crusade Against ‘The Odyssey’

Elon Musk has more to say about Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

Nolan spoke to Time on Tuesday about his adaptation of Homer’s epic, his first film since winning Best Picture and Best Director for “Oppenheimer.” In the interview, Nolan confirmed the long-rumored casting of Lupita Nyong’o as both Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in the adaptation.

This confirmation drew the ire of right-wing figures like Matt Walsh, who proposed in a racially charged X post that “not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.’”

“Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave ‘the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman,” Walsh said on the platform owned by Musk. “Nolan is technically talented but a coward.” Musk simply responded with the word “True.”

Another user made a joke at the expense of trans actor Elliot Page, cast in ‘The Odyssey” as Achilles, by posting a meme challenging Achilles to open a pickle jar. Musk — estranged from his own transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, who called him a “a pathetic man-child” — called that meme a “banger.”

Musk responded to a handful of other posts criticizing “The Odyssey” on Tuesday. When one account posted a fan cam of Brad Pitt in “Troy” saying that they were going to rewatch that instead of Nolan’s upcoming blockbuster, Musk said, “Troy is an epic movie.”

You can see the posts below.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2026

Banger — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2026

Troy is an epic movie — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2026

Musk has a history of criticizing Nolan and “The Odyssey” over the film’s casting decision. Back in January, the wealthiest man in the world said that “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity” in response to a post that called his upcoming film “an insult to the author” because of Nyong’o’s casting — the author, of course, being the poet Homer, who lived around the 8th century BC.

Chris Nolan has lost his integrity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

Reps for the aforementioned actors did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment.

“The Odyssey” releases in theaters on July 17, 2026. The film already sold out several opening screenings in IMAX 70mm a year ahead of its release.