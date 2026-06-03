Ana Navarro, ‘The View’ Leadership Remain Concerned for Joe Biden’s Health After Jill Interview | Video

Ana Navarro is having a hard time reckoning with how doctors missed President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis for so long.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Behind the Table,” Navarro and “The View” producer Brian Teta discussed the show’s recent interview with former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Ultimately, they’re concerned about the 46th president’s health, as well as the timeline surrounding it.

“I still can’t reconcile how they missed it,” Navarro said. “I remember when this first got revealed that there were some people, conspiracy theorists, saying, ‘Oh, they knew, they just kept it hidden because he was running for president.’ I don’t believe that for a moment because I think that there is no doubt that Jill and Joe Biden adore each other, love each other. Genuinely, this is not something they’re putting on for the cameras. And I think that there is no doubt that if Jill Biden and Joe Biden had known that he had cancer, they would have hidden it for political purposes.”

Play video

The host later noted: “When I asked her how Joe was doing, she just said, ‘OK.’ She didn’t say ‘great,’ she didn’t say ‘feeling strong.’”

Teta also stepped in to add that when he asked about the former president’s health, he was given a similarly disconcerting response: “I asked her backstage exactly the same way and, yeah, it was concerning.”

During Tuesday morning’s episode of “The View,” Dr. Biden admitted that knowing what she does now, her husband likely would not have been fit enough for a second term in office. According to the former First Lady, it’s hard on the family, but Joe is still active and still himself; but handling the duties of the presidency might not have been in the cards.

“Well, not from what I know now,” she shared. “I mean, my God, who knew? It was so shocking to get a cancer diagnosis. I mean, we had — you know, here I was, I’m looking through travel magazines like ‘Oh, where are we gonna go, what are we gonna do?’ And then we get this cancer diagnosis, and I think ‘What am I doing?!’ Like, our whole life is changed now.”

Back in March of 2025, it was publicly revealed that President Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. While still president, Biden underwent an annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Center with Dr. Kevin O’Connor. At the time, the doctor described Biden as “fit for duty” and added that there were “no new concerns.”