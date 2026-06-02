‘The View’: Jill Biden Says Joe Couldn’t Have Served 4 More Years ‘From What I Know Now’

Former First Lady Jill Biden was confident her husband could another four years as president, when he was running for reelection. But on Tuesday morning, she admitted that, based on what she knows now, he couldn’t have.

Dr. Biden stopped by “The View” in support of her new memoir, “View From the East Wing,” where she promptly gave an update on her husband’s health, following his cancer diagnosis. According to the former First Lady, “it’s hard” on the family, but Joe Biden is still active, and still himself. As the conversation went on, host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Biden directly if she still thinks her husband could serve another four years as president.

“Well, not from what I know now,” Biden answered. “I mean, my god, who knew? It was so shocking to get a cancer diagnosis. I mean, we had — you know, here I was, I’m looking through travel magazines like ‘Oh, where are we gonna go, what are we gonna do?’ And then we get this cancer diagnosis, and I think ‘What am I doing?!’ Like, our whole life is changed now.”

Back in March of last year, it was revealed that Joe Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. While still president, Biden underwent an annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Center with Dr. Kevin O’Connor. But, the doctor described Biden at the time as “fit for duty” and added there were “no new concerns.”

As the interview continued, Farah Griffin also pressed the former First Lady on whether the president’s late dropout hurt Kamala Harris’ campaign for president, as it gave her less time to run a full campaign.

To that, Jill Biden insisted that she truly believed Harris would still win, and clearly felt up to the challenge of running, because she said yes to it. According to Biden, she was genuinely shocked when she woke up in November to Harris’ loss.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.