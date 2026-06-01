‘The View’ Celebrates Trump Being Forced to Take His Name Off the Kennedy Center: ‘Get Me a Ladder’

Whoopi Goldberg teared up a bit on Monday’s episode of “The View,” as she told the audience about how President Trump was ordered by a judge this weekend to remove his name from the Kennedy Center. Of course, they were fake tears, as the ABC moderator and her co-hosts — as well as the audience — universally celebrated the news.

To tee up the discussion, Whoopi noted that the president “had more setbacks this weekend,” feigning emotion as she started to list them off. First up was the Kennedy Center ruling, which earned massive applause from the audience of “The View” (so much so that Whoopi even had to hold her hand up to stem it a bit).

“Girl, if they get me a ladder, I’ll do it for free,” host Ana Navarro joked.

Host Sunny Hostin argued the decision was only a small win, but “so satisfying.” Whoopi pushed back on that a touch, though.

“A huge win!” she corrected.

The women took particular amusement in the judge’s order being 93 pages long, joking that he clear “had some thoughts” on the matter. But for Hostin, the bigger win for people was that Trump’s $1.7 billion fund for his allies was also blocked. The host noted that she has long feared that checks and balances have gone out the window, and applauded the judicial branch for putting a check on Trump this time.

“Didn’t I tell you it would be them?” Whoopi crowed.

The women have been openly critical about Trump’s fund, with Alyssa Farah Griffin previously saying “the swampiest thing I could possibly imagine, is a slush fund for your allies.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.