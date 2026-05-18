‘The View’ Hosts Shame Trump’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Slush Fund for Allies: ‘Swampiest Thing I Could Possibly Imagine’ | Video

President Trump dropped his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS on Monday morning, following reports that he would do so if he could create a nearly $1.8 billion fund to pay allies who felt targeted by the Biden administration’s Justice Department. For the hosts of “The View,” the “slush fund” is just “the swampiest thing” they could imagine.

The ABC hosts immediately suspected that those who were part of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, who Trump gave full pardons to, would be among the first to file claims for compensation. But, that prompted a question from moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

“So my question is this: Does this mean that Hunter Biden deserves reparations too?” she wondered. “Because he was investigated under the Biden administration before his pardon.”

TRUMP CREATING $1.776B 'TRUTH & JUSTICE COMMISSION': 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on reports of this new commission to pay claims made by alleged victims of government "weaponization" in exchange for Pres. Trump dropping his ongoing lawsuit against the IRS. pic.twitter.com/hFCf2qNqjB — The View (@TheView) May 18, 2026

Host Sara Haines had a similar thought, wondering about other groups who might feel like the current Justice Department has been weaponized against them.

“All the victims of January 6 probably feel a little bit like this was weaponized,” she said. “71% of immigrants detained by ICE with no criminal conviction, they probably feel like it. The federal government employees who did not get paid during two historical shutdowns, they probably feel like it was weaponized a bit. The federal employees who were fired under DOGE, the Epstein survivors, and last but certainly not least, Black Americans who talk about reparations.”

Host Sunny Hostin called the fund “disgusting” and unconstitutional, pointing out that “section four of the 14th Amendment specifically provides that the government cannot provide compensation to insurrectionists, so that’s a nonstarter.”

Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin was stunned by the move, pointing out that Trump campaigned on “draining the swamp” of Washington DC and politics.

“This is so extraordinary, that he ran on draining the swamp, and this is the swampiest thing I could possibly imagine, is a slush fund for your allies,” she said.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.