‘The View’ Hosts Laugh at Spencer Pratt Comparing Himself to Obama: ‘He’s an Absurdity’

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt recently compared himself to former President Obama in defending his lack of political experience, which only made the women of “The View” laugh on Thursday. According to the ABC hosts, “he’s an absurdity.”

During an appearance on NBC Los Angeles, the reality TV veteran boasted that he has two awards from his community where Obama had none, and argued that Obama was still able to become a senator and then a two-term president. As such, Pratt argued that, “I feel like him and I have the same experience.”

“Spencer Pratt, sir, you don’t have the same experience,” Sunny Hostin fired back on Thursday. “You don’t have a law degree from Harvard Law School. You were not a senator. And there are baby steps you can take. Like, why not run for city council, and learn about the city budget? And then maybe become president of City Council, and then maybe become the mayor.”

Meanwhile, hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that there could be positives to bringing in “fresh new blood” to politics, and that Pratt has “a story to tell” based on his own experiences in the LA wildfires. That said, Farah Griffin conceded it’s “absurd” to think Pratt is equally or more qualified than Obama.

“He’s absurd! He’s an absurdity!” Hostin said.

For her part, moderator Whoopi Goldberg agreed that reality stars and actors can be politicians, but they first need to prove that they actually know how to handle the job.

“If they know what they’re doing, I welcome anybody who knows how to do this,” she said. “But if you’re going to be like the guy who’s already in charge, thank you, no. Thank you, no. I’m not happy with what’s going on.”

Throughout the segment, Hostin reiterated that it all comes back to actual job qualifications, rather than messaging.

“He is not qualified for it, and we see what happens when people are not qualified for their jobs,” she said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.