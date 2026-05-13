Spencer Pratt Never Lived in His Airstream Trailer After LA Fires, Stayed at the Hotel Bel-Air

Spencer Pratt never lived in the Airstream trailer he went viral for in his “They not like us” campaign ad, instead he’s been living in the Hotel Bel-Air, according to a TMZ report.

The first-time politician and mayoral candidate gained traction for his campaign ad, comparing his opponents homes to his lot that burned in the Palisades fire.

“I have never told anyone I lived there,” Pratt said.

However, in the campaign ad, he says blatantly while standing in front of a trailer: “This is where I live.”

The former reality TV star has reportedly been living in the Hotel Bel-Air for more than a month. His wife Heidi Montag and their kinds are staying in Carpinteria, just north of L.A.

Hey guys, why don’t they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place?



Karen Bass let my home burn down.



Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD. https://t.co/mj1QMW1NZr — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 13, 2026

“Hey guys, why don’t they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place?” Pratt wrote in post to X on Wednesday in response to TMZ’s report. “Karen Bass let my home burn down. Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD.”

In a campaign video posted May 5, Pratt gave his mother a tour of his trailer. Between tears she took in his small new home.

“It is pretty cool. It’s better than just dirt,” he said.

Pratt claimed that he was forced to ditch his trailer because of death threats. He has reportedly lived in the Hotel Bel-Air for over a month. The nightly base rate for a stay at the luxury hotel is $1,500 with rooms going for as much as $8,090 a night.

The reason Pratt entered the race in the first place is because his home burned down during the L.A. fires last year, and he wanted to expose the failures of the city. He specifically blames Mayor Bass for not utilizing the city’s resources.