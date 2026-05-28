‘The View’ Questions Trump’s ‘Absolutely Wild’ Choice to Put E. Jean Carroll Case ‘Back in the Headlines’

The Trump administration launched an investigation into E. Jean Carroll this week, three years after the president was found liable for sexual battery and defamation against her. And for the hosts of “The View,” the decision is just “absolutely wild.”

“Given all the problems we’re dealing with right now, and the fact that two juries found him guilty, why is the administration spending time trying to re-litigate this case that was already decided by two juries? What the hell?!” moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked to tee up the discussion.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin echoed similar sentiments, calling it “just absolutely wild” for Trump to do.

“Find me the sole voter who went out and voted in November because they wanted to see the Department of Justice, at taxpayer expense, investigate an 82-year-old woman,” she deadpanned. “Like it makes no sense.”

Farah Griffin also agreed with Goldberg on the odd timing, considering the state of the economy, gas prices and the struggles of everyday Americans. But, the ABC host also looked at the investigation from more than just a strategic standpoint.

“From a PR standpoint, no one was talking about this,” she pointed out. “Literally no one has uttered the words ‘E. Jean Carroll’ in months, if not years.”

At that, host Joy Behar interjected that it’s Trump “weapons of mass destruction,” but Farah Griffin countered that it’s the opposite.

“I think he just wants his vengeance, but he’s putting something that’s horrible for him back in the headlines,” she continued. “It’s like when he brings up January 6, I’m like ‘I wouldn’t remind folks about that.’ Like what are you doing?”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.