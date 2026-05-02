Joe Rogan Sounds Off on Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Jimmy Kimmel and James Comey Drama | Video

Joe Rogan did not hold back while commenting on Donald Trump’s renewed feuds with Jimmy Kimmel and James Comey.

The podcaster weighed in on Kimmel and Comey’s respective issues with the president during Friday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Specifically, the topic of Kimmel’s mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech, in which he referred to First Lady Melania Trump as an “expectant widow” days before an actual shooter derailed the annual event, was first brought up by guest Mark Normand.

“The Kimmel s–t is annoying,” the comedian said. “Like, the fighting with Kimmel over the jokes. Stop trying to shut down comedy.”

Rogan appeared to co-sign Normand’s stance, bringing up fellow comedian Adam Carolla’s defense of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host, highlighting that no one really cared about Kimmel’s quip until after Saturday’s shooting occurred.

“Adam Carolla had a really good point. [Kimmel] said that joke on a Thursday. On Friday, nobody gave a s–t,” Rogan said. “No one cared on Saturday until Saturday night, when the assassination attempt [happened] and then all a sudden everyone’s blaming Kimmel.”

Later on in the podcast, Rogan also called out the recent indictment of former FBI director Comey, noting it was “crazy” to see him arrested over a seashell photo, but no one has been brought in over the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“Here’s what’s crazy, No arrests. No one’s being brought in. Meanwhile, Comey is getting arrested for a photo of seashells that say ’86-47,’” Rogan said. “86 is … if you get fired, ‘What happened to Mike? He got 86’d.’ It doesn’t mean you got killed. But this is a crazy thing to arrest someone for.”

He added: “It’s nuts. Like, you’re going after someone for something that’s just silly. 86-47 is get rid of 47 … It’s just like, arresting a guy for that is nuts.”

Rogan then suggested that Trump’s Department of Justice was “just looking for any reason” to indict Comey, adding, “If the guy really was dirty, you should have something on him other than this seashell picture.”

Watch the commentary in full below.

Rogan’s comments come after the president this week issued two calls for ABC to fire Kimmel over his “widow” joke and saw his DOJ charge Comey with threatening his life over the aforementioned seashell picture from last year.

Both instances have sparked first amendment concerns, bringing about renewed scrutiny on the Trump administration’s repeated attacks on free speech.