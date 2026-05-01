Jimmy Kimmel Encourages Trump to Send JD Vance for Their Own Ceasefire Agreement: ‘Good for Both of Us’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel responded to Donald Trump’s renewed call for his termination by encouraging the president to “send a delegation” before the situation escalated further.

The comedian weighed in on Trump’s Thursday statement, in which he called on ABC to fire him “soon,” during his latest monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“This morning when I woke up, I woke up to my wife shooting video of me with her phone,” Kimmel started off. “It turns out she was shooting me to let me know the president gave me another shout out today.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors then cut to this home video, where Kimmel learned of the president’s statement. After being told by his wife that Trump wanted him “fired again,” he quipped, “I haven’t even been fired once. How can I be fired again?”

Back in the studio, Kimmel read aloud the president’s message for ABC, which noted: “When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television? People are angry. It better be soon!!!”

“If incompetently presiding over not just one of, but the lowest rating in history is the reason I should be fired, we should both be out of a job because you’re not doing too good either,” Kimmel hit back. “He also called into Newsmax this afternoon to call me a ‘low life’ and demand I be fired again. This guy is so mad. You would think I posted a picture of seashells or something.”

As Kimmel went on, he roasted Trump for focusing on him instead of the Iran war, which he said was “dragging on.”

“Imagine if FDR had taken to the airwaves during the Battle of the Bulge to complain about a little orphan Annie comic strip he didn’t like,” he joked. “Trump has three wars going on right now. Iranians, Ukrainians and comedians.”

He then took a moment to commend the Republicans who’ve spoken out in defense of the first amendment amid his beef with the Trump administration.

“Senator Ted Cruz again, Senator Rand Paul again, and Congressman James Comer. Every one of these guys I’ve made fun of repeatedly and viciously on this show,” Kimmel said. “And you know what not one of them has done? Pressured ABC to fire me for it.”

Later on in his monologue, Kimmel noted that he was “worried this conflict is going to escalate,” adding, “He might put a blockade on Hollywood Boulevard. Nobody will be able to get in.”

Kimmel then made his big pitch to Trump: “I think it might be time for us to figure this out because it’s getting crazy. We don’t have to meet face to face. I know you’re busy. Send a delegation.”

He then suggested Vice President JD Vance as the man for the job, given Trump’s No. 2 is leading negotiations with Iran.

“We can meet in a neutral location like, Pakistan or I don’t know Van Nuys. We could go to the Buffalo Wild Wings down the street,” Kimmel added. “Let’s see if we can come up with a ceasefire agreement. This could be good for both of us. I get to keep my job. You get to end your 11th war. What do you say? We can help each other.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.