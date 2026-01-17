Kianna Underwood, Former Nickelodeon Child Star, Dies at 33 After NYC Hit and Run

Kianna Underwood, a former child star known for her work on Nickelodeon, has died following a hit and run in New York City. She was 33.

According to multiple media reports, the actress was killed Friday morning after being struck by a gray sedan while crossing the street in Brooklyn, New York.

It’s said Underwood was dragged for multiple blocks, as she had been lodged beneath the vehicle after being hit. Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

No arrests have reportedly been made in the case.

Underwood was best known for her work on Nickelodeon, where she starred on the kids sketch comedy series “All That” in 2005. Her season, the 10th in the series, also starred Chelsea Brummet, Ryan Coleman, Jack DeSena, Lisa Foiles, Christina Kirkman, Kyle Sullivan and Denzel Whitaker. Season 10 marked the last for “All That” for nearly 15 years before it was was rebooted in 2019 with a cast that included Ryan Alessi, Aria Brooks, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen.

Underwood also notably lent her voice to the Nick Jr animated series, “Little Bill,” playing Fuchsia Glover for 23 episodes between 1999 and 2004. The animated children’s show created by Bill Cosby followed 5-year-old Bill Glover (Xavier Pritchett) as he navigated everyday life in Philadelphia. Underwood’s character was one of Little Bill’s paternal cousins.

Her other credits included the 1999, Rosie Perez-led film “The 24 Hour Woman” and the 2001 animated TV movie “Santa, Baby!”