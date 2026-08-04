‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills Shares Her ‘Wildest’ OnlyFans Request Since Joining at Age 85

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“Knots Landing” star Donna Mills has started a new venture as an OnlyFans model at 85.

The soap opera actress had never heard of the risqué creator platform until they approached her to join. Her agents told her that the platform hosts more “adults-only” content, but Mills still wanted to hear the team out.

“What they said was, ‘You don’t have to do nakedness,’” she explained this week on Entertainment Tonight. “‘You do it the way you want to do it.’”

ET’s Kevin Frazier asked the actress what the “wildest request” she received since joining the platform was. Her followers are aware that the actress has a vineyard, and Mills said that one fan asked for her to take content of her stomping the grapes.

“So they want to see your feet?” Frazier asked.

“There are a lot of people out there who are turned on by toes, I guess,” she replied.

“Are you going to deliver that?” he asked.

“You betcha,” she said.

'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills opens up about her decision to launch an OnlyFans at 85 while looking back on her career during her ET Then & Now. pic.twitter.com/Pn8H6LinuA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 3, 2026

TMZ asked the actress directly “how far she’ll go” on the platform and if she will do more than just showing her followers her day-to-day routine.

“If they do, they have to let me know,” she told the outlet. “Then I’ll have to make a decision whether I want to do that or not, but I don’t want to give them that if that’s not what they really want.”

She also revealed plans to share some never-before-seen “sexy photos” from her younger days, but she wants to give the fans what they want. Mills added that she does not think anyone would want to see “an 85-year-old’s birthday suit.”

“I don’t want to do anything that’s salacious, you know what I mean?” she continued. “That isn’t my personality. That isn’t what I feel good doing. But if it’s cute and sexy … we’ll see.”

Mills hosts her “We’re Knot Done Yet” podcast with her former castmates from “Knots Landing” in which they share behind-the-scenes moments from the show and reflect on personal milestones from the last 40 years.