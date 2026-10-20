Kyla Scanlon to Host ‘Best of Luck’ Career Advice Podcast for Vox | Exclusive

Listen up: It’s in your best interest to hear what Kyla Scanlon has to say.

That’s because the economic commentator and bestselling author is set to host the new career advice podcast “Best of Luck” with Vox starting Oct. 27, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. Check out the new trailer, below.

“So much of the advice we are given about building a career still comes from an economy that doesn’t really exist anymore,” Scanlon shared in a Tuesday statement. “There is no one right way to build a career, especially now. The goal of this show is to ask guests how they actually did it, across the best parts, the worst parts and the parts that were lucky. Then we put it to work! Every guest sits for a mock job interview and does an advice autopsy, and we talk about how you build your own luck. Hearing how other people found their path can help all of us make better decisions about our own.”

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The interview podcast will see Scanlon “sit down with guests who have something to teach us about how to build a meaningful career in this uncertain moment — from economists to journalists, farmers to comedians,” per a press release. “They’ll share their most instructive detours, setbacks and successes, and Scanlon will tie each story back to the economy that we’re all living in, with takeaways for anyone at any stage of their working life.”

With over 1.3 million followers across social media platforms, you may recognize Scanlon as the author of “In This Economy? How Money & Markets Really Work” or from her appearances in/on the TIME100 Creators list, CNN and the New York Times.

“At Vox, we have long been fans of Kyla’s work — her approach to explaining the economy in an accessible, approachable way really personifies Vox’s explanatory approach,” Vox publisher and editor-in-chief Swati Sharma said in another statement. “With this new show, we’re thrilled for her to help our audience understand how to navigate work and careers in this economy so they can live more meaningful lives.”

“Kyla has a gift for translating the big, confusing picture of our economy into what it means for each of us,” added Lillian Xu, vice president of podcast business at Vox Media. “With ‘Best of Luck,’ she’s doing the same for a job market that keeps changing the rules, in conversations with experts that are practical and honest about how careers really unfold today. We’re so excited to partner with her to help more people figure out what’s next.”

“Best of Luck” joins fellow Vox Media Podcast Network offerings such as “The Gray Area,” “Pretty Tough,” “Stay Tuned,” “Bird’s Eye View, “America, Actually” and “Today, Explained.” It will be available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.