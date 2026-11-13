Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Has Reached ‘Final Stage’ of Republican Grief Over Midterms

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“Late Night” host Seth Meyers joked that President Trump‘s Thursday morning Truth Social tirade serves as proof that he has reached the “final stage of Republican grief” over the midterm election results.

Trump went on a lengthy social media screed on Thursday. He created multiple posts slamming the Democrats, accusing them of conjuring up fake corruption charges against his administration to distract from the “theft” happening in Democrat-run states. The president even said “caravans” of migrants have begun their march across Mexico in response to Republicans’ midterm losses.

“So he’s reached the final stage of Republican grief,” Meyers sarcastically concluded Thursday night, joking, “It goes: Anger, Denial, More Anger, Depression, then Caravans.”

In a separate Truth Social post created Thursday, the president said he has directed Vice President JD Vance to “focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States.”

“That’s going to be a lot more work now that there are so many of them,” Meyers cheekily observed. The “Late Night” host also shut down Trump’s additional attempt Thursday to revisit Democrats’ efforts to investigate his tax returns during his first presidential term.

“Nobody remembers anything from your first term,” he told Trump. “That’s how you got elected to a second one.”

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Elsewhere in the night, Meyers touched on Russia’s announcement this week that its ambassador to the U.S. died in Moscow from a chronic illness. Adopting a Russian accent, Meyers joked that the ambassador died from a “bad case of gravity,” while showing a photo of an open office window.

“You don’t care for that joke,” Meyers said in response to his “Late Night” studio audience’s groans. Keeping his Russian accent, he informed them, “I will take your names down.”

Later, Meyers addressed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s unpopularity and noted that the latter has an even lower approval rating right now than President Trump does.

“People hate him so much, he’s actually even less popular than Donald Trump. That actually makes me think Trump will just keep Hegseth around so he looks good by comparison,” Meyers speculated. “You know, like a guy who goes to a bar to pick up women and brings Stephen Miller as his wingman.”