Trump Accuses ‘Corrupt and Evil’ Democrats of ‘Unprecedented’ Election Theft in Truth Social Tirade

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President Donald Trump launched a lengthy, multi-post rant on his Truth Social account in the early morning hours of Thursday, accusing the “corrupt and evil” Democrats of launching “false” corruption claims against his administration to distract from the “tremendous and unprecedented” fraud in Blue States like California and Minnesota.

“The Democrat Party, lead by one of the most Corrupt and anti-American groups of political leaders and hacks in the history of our Country, and even the World, is doing everything in their power to get away from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION by saying, over and over again, that the Trump Administration is corrupt,” Trump wrote Thursday. “It is a sound bite that they viciously use, over and over again, in order to nullify the TREMENDOUS & UNPRECEDENTED theft that has taken place in our Blue States – Minnesota, California, and others.”

“THE DEMOCRATS ARE CORRUPT AND EVIL, and I am the exact opposite!” he continued, adding, “Fight hard, Republicans, or you won’t have a Country left!”

In a separate post, Trump called out Democrats for their “relentless effort” to investigate his tax returns during his first presidential term, calling it “something that has always been off limits for anyone other than Donald J. Trump.”

“These brilliant Democrat inspired accountants FOUND NOTHING except that I paid my taxes and did everything right,” Trump wrote. “Now, in order to deflect from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION & CRIME, they are at it again, illegally threatening Republicans with knowingly false accusations and charges. Other than cheating, this is how they won the Midterms.”

He continued his accusations of Democrat-conducted corruption throughout the morning, writing in yet another Truth Social post, “If the Democrats want to ‘root out corruption,’ they should start with investigating Blue States, perhaps the most CORRUPT governmental structures and entities anywhere on Earth. Big time money is being stolen each and every hour of the day!”

In a different post launched this morning, Trump also warned of “huge CARAVANS” making an “illegal march through Mexico” into the United States. He demanded that the Mexican government stop these supposed caravans or else face doubled tariffs from the Trump administration. He further blamed this alleged “invasion” on the “perceived loss by Republicans in the Midterms.”

“I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT,” he added in the same post. He also said he has advised Vice President JD Vance to “focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States.”

The president’s latest Truth Social screed comes the same week that he used the social media platform to question the integrity of this year’s midterm elections.

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” Trump wrote Monday, alleging, “Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote.”

Those posts drew sharp reactions and criticism from both sides of the political aisle. Everyone from Megyn Kelly and Jake Tapper to “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin criticized the president for trying to sow seeds of doubt among American voters about the midterm results.