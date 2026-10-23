Seth Meyers Left Baffled by Trump’s Comments About Other Men’s Bodies: ‘Why Are You So Weird?’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers was left baffled Thursday night by a montage of President Trump‘s many recent comments about other men’s bodies, which prompted him to directly ask the president, “Why are you so weird?”

Meyers kicked off Thursday night’s edition of “A Closer Look” by recapping Trump’s travels across the country to different Republican rallies in states like South Carolina and Oklahoma. The president has been busy trying to help the Republican Party appeal to voters ahead of this fall’s midterm elections. However, Meyers was quick to push back against a clip of Trump warning voters that Democrats could “undo” all the things his administration has done.

“Undo things you’ve done? All you’ve done is undo things!” Meyers said. “We used to have an East Wing. Now it’s a construction site. We used to have a perfectly fine Reflecting Pool, and then you made it so green it looked like a hot tub the Ninja Turtles had an orgy in. Strait of Hormuz used to be open, a robust waterway for commerce. Now, it has less traffic than a dying mall.”

The NBC comedian went on to note that Trump has spent an inordinate amount of time at some of his recent rallies marveling over other men’s bodies. He has shouted out the physiques of everyone from Republican Ohio Senator Jon Husted to three “big, strong, handsome Oklahoma studs” he saw in-attendance at one rally.

“This is a sign of how bad things are going for Trump. The only issue he has left to campaign on is ‘Me Likey What I See,’” Meyers joked, adding, “He sounds like a blindfolded bachelorette at a strip club. ‘Where are the studs?!? Someone bring me the studs! I got a purse full of dollars with a hankering for grade-A Oklahoma beef! Come to mama, studs!’”

“Trump has always valued surface over substance. He doesn’t know or care about the issues,” he later argued. “He cares about looks. That’s it, and that’s clearly what’s going on in Ohio with GOP Senator Jon Husted.”

Meyers teed up a montage of Trump talking about Husted’s physique, including clips of him telling some of his rally attendees that he has been “examining” the Ohio senator’s body. Trump has, specifically, highlighted Husted’s rear end multiple times, a pattern that Meyers could not hide his confusion over.

“Why are you so weird?” the “Late Night” host pointedly asked. “Buddy, no one cares if you can bounce a quarter off John Husted’s ass, because, thanks to inflation, that quarter is f—king worthless!”

“Voters feel the desperation radiating off Trump and [Vice President JD] Vance. Their whole schtick is reveling and being jerks. The problem is, most people hate it,” Meyers concluded. “They’re wildly unpopular with almost every voting bloc, from young people to independents to ‘Oklahoma studs.’”