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Trump Must Sit for $10 Billion BBC Defamation Deposition by Early December, Judge Rules

The Dec. 11 deadline comes after the president canceled his planned Oct. 16 date due to a “matter of national importance,” though he was actually campaigning in Georgia

JD Knapp
Trump
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump held the luncheon to honor first responders from across the country. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
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President Donald Trump must sit for a deposition in his $10 billion BBC defamation case by Dec. 11, a judge ruled on Thursday.

The update from U.S. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett comes a week after the president canceled his planned Oct. 16 deposition date due to a “matter of national importance,” though he was actually just campaigning in Georgia.

“He was participating in party politics and prioritized that over sitting for the deposition,” BBC attorney Charles Tobin said in a statement, further noting the broadcaster’s lawyers “still haven’t been able to depose the plaintiff” with just two months of discovery remaining.

Discovery for the lawsuit is currently scheduled to end on Dec. 18, though that could be pushed back. Trump has been threatened with sanctions and even a possible dismissal of his lawsuit if he does not agree to be deposed by Dec. 11, with the BBC claiming he is trying to delay his appearance until January 2027.

Trump sued the BBC for $5 billion back in December 2025, alleging that a “false, deceptive and defamatory” edit of its “Panorama” documentary “Trump: A Second Chance?” gave the impression he encouraged violence ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He is seeking another $5 billion under Florida’s deceptive trade practices law.

The British broadcaster has apologized for the editing, but denied that it defamed Trump — considering he still won his re-election. However, the BBC has notably revamped its senior staffing in the time since.

Earlier this week, the BBC also filed to depose former special counsel Jack Smith, on the basis that he may have evidence relevant to the president’s Jan. 6 intent.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to reporters to be quiet during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on October 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump and Vance announced a new $25 million dollar federal Fraud Whistle Blower Incentive Program with the Department of Justice to pay up to $30,000 to citizens who give verified tips that lead to a conviction or major enforcement action. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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