Rachel Jupp Named BBC News and Current Affairs Director

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Rachel Jupp has been named director of BBC News and Current Affairs, taking over one of the world’s largest news operations nearly a year after Deborah Turness resigned from the role.

Jupp, who currently serves as director of BBC News Documentaries and Long Form Journalism, will begin the new job later this month, according to the BBC. She will oversee roughly 4,500 employees across a news operation that reaches audiences in more than 40 languages worldwide.

The appointment puts Jupp in charge of the BBC’s sprawling domestic and international news operation as the broadcaster continues adapting its journalism to changing audience habits.

“I’m honoured to be asked to lead BBC News,” Jupp said in a Monday statement, adding that she wants to champion the broadcaster’s “independent and impartial journalism” and deepen audience trust.

Jupp succeeds Turness, the former NBC News president who resigned as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs last November alongside then-BBC director general Tim Davie. Their departures followed criticism over a “Panorama” documentary that spliced together portions of President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech from 2021.

The BBC later apologized for the edit, saying it created the mistaken impression that Trump had made a direct call for violent action. Trump subsequently sued the broadcaster over the documentary, while the BBC has sought to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Jonathan Munro has served as interim director of BBC News since Turness’ departure.

Jupp joined the BBC in 2013 after working at Channel 4 News and has held senior editorial roles including deputy editor of “Newsnight” and, notably, editor of “Panorama.” She most recently helped lead the broadcaster’s work around generative artificial intelligence.

Her appointment gives the BBC a permanent news chief as it continues navigating questions around trust and impartiality while restructuring its global news operation and cutting costs.