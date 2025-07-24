AP, Reuters, BBC News ‘Deeply Alarmed’ Journalists in Gaza Face ‘Threat of Starvation,’ Urge Israel to Take Action in Joint Letter

The Associated Press, BBC News, Reuters and Agence France-Presse issued a joint statement on Thursday morning, saying they are “deeply alarmed” independent journalists in Gaza are facing “the threat of starvation.” The outlets then called on Israel to allow journalists freely into Gaza to report on the war, as well as provide more food to the region.

“We are desperately concerned for our journalists in Gaza, who are increasingly unable to feed themselves and their families,” the statement said. “For many months, these independent journalists have been the world’s eyes and ears on the ground in Gaza. They are now facing the same dire circumstances as those they are covering.”

Israel has restricted press access to Gaza following Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, only allowing foreign journalists in with the Israeli army as the country says it’s too dangerous to enter freely. Hamas is still holding 50 hostages, although it is unclear how many of them are still alive.

“Journalists endure many deprivations and hardships in warzones. We are deeply alarmed that the threat of starvation is now one of them,” the joint statement continued.

“We once again urge the Israeli authorities to allow journalists in and out of Gaza. It is essential that adequate food supplies reach the people there.”

The open letter comes on the heels of a statement from Agence France-Presse on Monday in which the outlet said it has lost journalists in conflicts since its inception in 1944, but “none of us can recall seeing a colleague die of hunger.”

President Trump has pushed to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a 60 day ceasefire in recent weeks. After weeks of stalling, Hamas submitted a proposal for a “Gaza truce” that Israel is reviewing on Thursday, Reuters reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month his aim is for there to be “no Hamas” left in Gaza, following the war.



